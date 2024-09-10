Talisay accident: Car hits railings, flips, lands on its roof 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A tired driver coming home from an outing in southern Cebu fell asleep on the wheel causing the car he was driving to swerve hit the guard rail of the Mananga Bridge in Talisay City causing the car to flip over and land on its roof in the middle of the road.

The road accident, which happened last September 9 in N. Bacalso Avenue, Barangay Lawaan Dos, Talisay City, slightly injured the driver and his five other passengers.

According to Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA), the victims consist of three men and three women, who were around 20 years old and above.

All of the them were also call center agents who had just spent the long weekend to recharge in Alcoy town in southern Cebu.

They were returning home when the accident happened.

When the CT-TODA investigated the victims, none of them were also under the influence of alcohol.

It was just that the driver of the vehicle just fell asleep on the wheel, causing the accident.

The victims were immediately brought to a nearby hospital, where their minor injuries were treated.

