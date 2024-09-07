Pinamungajan road accident kills couple from Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jose and Denjie Nadera were traveling on a motorcycle Friday afternoon when they figured in a road accident while along the national highway in Brgy. Tajao in Pinamungajan, Cebu.

Pinamungajan police said that the Nadera couple died due to the seriousness of the injuries that they sustained.

In a report, police said that Jose, 19, and Dejie, 23, left their home in Kabulihan 1, Brgy. Ilihan in Toledo City on Fridayd to travel to southern Cebu.

When they reached the vicinity of Brgy. Tajao in Pinamungajan town, Jose’s motorcycle allegedly encroached the highway’s northbound lane and got hit by the approaching dump truck.

The accident happened at around 4 p.m.

Dejie was already dead when brought to the Pinamungajan District Hospital. Jose, on the other hand, died at 6:38 p.m. while he was being treated for his injuries.

Pinamungajan police now has custody of truck driver Jayson Yunson Ortega, a 31-year-old resident of Brgy. Sacon in Carmen, Cebu.

Ortega told police that he immediately stepped on the brakes when he saw the approaching motorcycle but it was already too late.

Police said that Ortega is set to meet with the families of the two victims for a possible settlement.

The police, for its part, is currently preparing complaints for reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide and damage to properties which they will file against the truck driver soon.

Pinamungajan is a second-class municipality located approximately 54 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

