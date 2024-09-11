Over 400 allegedly scammed in Lapu-Lapu City fishpond lot scheme

LAPU-LAPU City, Cebu — Around 430 individuals were allegedly deceived into purchasing fishpond lots in Lapu-Lapu City, and some of them sought the assistance of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The victims had allegedly been paying the scammer in installments since 2016, with the seller promising to fill in submerged areas and begin development.

“Nada ra mo sa estorya (nila), nga kining fishpond ilang abonohan. It’s not easy to do that, kay kinahanglan moagi ka sa ECC (Environmental Compliance Certificate), EMB (Environmental Management Bureau), og PRA (Philippine Reclamation Authority),” Chan told the complainants.

The scammer lured victims by showing only a tax declaration. However, no land title was shown to them.

“Di’ pwede mabaligya ang fishpond, ang rights ra maoy pwede ma-transfer,” he added.

Around 20 individuals sought the mayor’s help, but it is believed that approximately 500 people have fallen victim to the scam.

Based on records from the City Assessor’s Office, the properties were classified as fishponds and could not be titled.

“Sayang inyong gibayad sukad pa 2016, pero mao na, ayaw na mo pagdahom nga maka-angkon pa mo og yuta,” he said.

The mayor said their focus now is to recover the amounts paid from 2016 up to the present, possibly including interest.

“Ako lang gusto nga walay laing mabiktima ani,” the mayor added.

One of the victims also presented city lawyers with a certification from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, stating that the scammer and her company are not registered or licensed with their office, nor do they have a pending application for a license to sell or a certificate of registration.

The scammer’s name is being withheld until charges are filed in court.

The OIC Manager of the scammer, who was present during the meeting, informed the mayor that the affected areas are located in Barangays Calawisan, Babag, Canjulao, and in Cordova.

The victims were made to pay a P5,000 down payment, with monthly rates ranging from P3,500 to P5,500.

Also present during the meeting were city lawyers and CIDG Lapu-Lapu Chief Major Richard John Macachor.

