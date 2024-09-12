Garbage collectors say sorry for stealing at DPWH-7 compound

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 12,2024 - 04:28 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five garbage collectors from the Department of Public Services (DPS) of the Cebu City government, who were allegedly caught stealing steel components from a bridge and attempting to hide them in a garbage truck, have apologized for the crime.

The theft took place inside the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) compound at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday afternoon, September 10.

Personnel of DPWH-7 did a citizen’s arrest and held Dismar Molo Bucao, 38, Rodel Husen Bautista, 29, Rodolfo Iligan Cabido Jr., 29, Vergil Sungahid, 31, and Jerry Donoso Daplin, 30.

Bucao reportedly works as a driver of the Department of Public Services while the rest are garbage collectors.

The five men were caught in the act of allegedly stealing P300,000 worth of steel components for a bridge stocked at the DPWH-7 compound.

They were later turned over to the Mambaling Police Station policemen by the DPWH-7 personnel.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Thursday, September 12, the men apologized for what they did.

One of the men said that they picked up the steel materials thinking that they were scrap. They also claimed that they were not aware that the materials were very expensive.

“Hinaot nga mapasaylo mi,” one of the suspects said.

(We hope that we will be forgiven.)

As of this writing, police have filed charges of robbery against the suspects, who are still detained at the Mambaling Police Station.

Meanwhile, DPS acting head John Paul Gelasque clarified that the men involved in the incident were not employees of the agency. Instead, they were working for a private contractor hired by the city.

Gelasque said that this was the first time that an incident like this happened in their agency.

To prevent this from happening again, he said that they would be constantly reminding their garbage collectors to act appropriately and to refrain from stealing.

“Gipaninguhaan sad na namo pud nga masweldoan sila sa sakto nga oras para pud dili sila kahuna-huna og bati,” said Gelasque.

(We are doing our best that they can receive their exact salary on time so that they would not think of bad things to do.)

In addition, he urged the public not to judge their other garbage collectors as the alleged robbery was an isolated case.

