Pickpockets in Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu identified, hot pursuit ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The group of pickpockets, who stole a smartphone from inside a handbag of a devotee inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, has been identified.

Police at the Waterfront Police Station on Thursday, September 12 confirmed that a hot pursuit operation had already been conducted to arrest the group.

Police Major Lynbert Yango, chief of Waterfront Police Station, said they had also identified the five suspects with the help of several surveillance footage.

The pickpockets were composed of four women and a man, said Yango.

Upon reviewing their cases, the suspects had also previous records of theft, he added.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. last Wednesday, September 11.

Based on the video that has since went viral online, the victim – a woman accompanied by a female child – was praying solemnly in the church’s candle lighting area.

A few seconds later, a group of women came into view and surrounded her.

One of them, a woman dressed in white T-shirt and dark jeans – went around and stood right behind the victim. Then she dipped her hand inside the victim’s bag.

She even tried to conceal the act by covering her arm with a hat. However, the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras captured the entire scene.

As soon as the pickpocket managed to get hold of the victim’s smartphone, she immediately retreated. The rest of the group also followed shortly.

In the meantime, the police and Augustinian friars at the Basilica urged devotees to always be mindful of their belongings.

“As what we would like to reiterate, all visitors and pilgrims of the Basilica are enjoined to be mindful of their belongings and surroundings kay wala na gayuy pilion nga lugar ang mga tawo nga naay dautan nga motibo (because people with bad intentions don’t choose a place to do their bad deeds),” said Fr. Jules Van Almerez.

