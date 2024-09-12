Mandaue: Some Guizo job order workers say their salaries delayed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some city paid job order employees in Barangay Guizo have complained about the delay of their salaries.

Antonio Abellanosa, a garbage truck driver and Arjay Serafin, a garbage collector said that usually they could not receive their P4,000 monthly honorarium on time.

“Duna juy madelay, naay duha ka buwan. Kanang duha ka buwan dili na bulto [ihatag] kanang ikaduha ka buwan, sal-ang sal-ang,” said Abellanosa.

(There are days that these will be delayed, there are times two months. Those two months it will not be given in full [they will give that] in two months, they will skip a month and so.]

“Mokabat og duha ka buwan, maynta og tingob ang sweldo, ang usa pa jud ka buwan [makuha], ang katong ikaduhang buwan. Madelay na sad,” said Serafin.

(It will reach 2 months, it could have been better if the salary is given in full, only one month’s worth of salary will be given. The second pay will be given every two months. And it will be again delayed.)

Abellanosa and Serafin were appointed by the city as job order employees and paid on honorarium basis at P435 daily under the Tourism Department and Promotion Program of the Barangay pursuant to Sangguniang Panlungsod Ordinance no. 16-2023-1837.

They were present during the press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 11 held by officials of Guizo headed by Barangay Captain Jesus Neri Sr., discussing the recall of the two garbage trucks of the city and the termination of these garbage collectors.

The city has decided to take back the garbage trucks from Guizo for the alleged failure to collect garbage efficiently.

Signatory

Guizo Barangay Captain Neri said that since February 2023, Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan designated the first first barangay councilor as the signatory of the Daily Time Record of the city government paid Job Order and Clean and Green Personnel assigned in the barangay instead of him.

Calipayan said that they authorized Arnulfo Capacite because the city trusted him but the supervision and control would still be in the Barangay Captain.

Capacite is an ally of suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes while Neri is an ally of Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

For his part, Capacite denied the two months delay of the honorarium.

If there would be a delay, the longest time would be two weeks, he said.

He said that he would immediately sign after they would fill up their DTR.

“Kanang duha ka buwan, wala say mosustener ana oy, grabe sobra naman sad nang ila. Gani wala gyud na sila nako gi-absenan na bisan dili pa sila manarbaho…Usahay man gud adunay madugay makasubmit og DTR, usa ra man na ang ilang payroll,” said Capacite.

There are over 30 city paid job order employees consisiting of clean and green personnel, garbage collectors, drivers, and office aide assigned in the barangay.

Calipayan also denied the allegation of Neri that politics was behind the recall of the truck.

Calipayan said that Neri was given enough time to improve their garbage collection system.

He added that the environmental citation was issued to the barangay since 2018 from a previous administration.

Neri said that they had been trying their best to collect garbage in the barangay.

He planned to ask for a garbage truck to Mandaue Rep. Ouano-Dizon.

