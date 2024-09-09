Guizo chief cries ‘political harassment’ after recall of dump trucks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Guizo Barangay Captain Jesus Neri Sr. said that the decision of the Mandaue City government to take back the two garbage trucks that were previously assigned to his barangay was “political harassment.”

Neri is an ally of Mandaue City lone district Rep. Emmarie Ouano-Dizon.

“Pamolitika gyud ni. Political harassment ning ilaha kay ngano man gud, ako 1997 kapitan nako. Panahon ato, nakauyon man ta sa pamunuan nila. Ako nagpabilin gyud kong Ouano,” he said.

Neri said that prior to the recall of the garbage trucks or in February 2023, Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, the Mandaue City Administrator, also designed their first councilor as the signatory of the Daily Time Record (DTR) of city government-paid Job Order (JO) and Clean and Green personnel, who are assigned in their barangay, instead of him.

Their first councilor, Arnulfo Capacite, is allied with suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Garbage trucks

Last week, Calipayan announced the city government’s decision to recall the two garbage trucks that were previously assigned to Guizo because of the barangay’s alleged failure to efficiently collect garbage.

Calipayan said that City Hall will also takeover garbage collection in Guizo for now.

Neri said that they had been trying their best to collect garbage in their barangay.

He also questioned why he is being blamed for the shortcomings of the city-paid garbage collectors.

“Sige man og kuha og basura. Malangan lang tungod sa kadako sa Guizo. Ang problema nila kay ilaha man gyud tang i-pin down. Ang katong wala pa nakuha (nga basusa) ang kodak-an.,” he said.

“Sa akong bahin, unsa may akong suguon nga wala man koy job order. Mao na akong pamaagi. Naa man tay tanod. Naa man tay clean-up drive weekly, maoy atoang patabangon,” he added.

