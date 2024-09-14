Visayan Electric to implement P0.95/kWh rate hike for September-October 2024 billing

The rise in NGCP transmission charges is primarily due to the resumption of the Ancillary Services-Reserve Market (AS-RM). Ancillary services provide backup power from qualified generating plants, ensuring a stable and reliable electricity supply.

“Although we have to pay more for NGCP’s ancillary services, it is essential for maintaining grid stability and preventing power shortages and eventual power outages,” said Visayan Electric President and Chief Operating Officer Engr. Raul C. Lucero.

Despite the recent hike, Lucero remains optimistic about future reductions in electricity rates. He pointed out that cooler weather and the completion of deferred WESM payments this month could ease rates in the near future.

As the holiday season approaches, Lucero also reminded customers to prioritize electrical safety when setting up holiday lights and decorations.

“Whether at home, work, or in business establishments, practicing electrical safety is key to preventing accidents caused by improper use of electricity,” he advised.

For emergencies or concerns, customers can contact Visayan Electric’s 24/7 hotline at 230-8326 or reach out via the official Visayan Electric Co, Facebook.