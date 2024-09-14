‘Ferdie’ leaves PAR as habagat still expected to bring rains

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ferdie (international name: Bebinca) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to Pagasa, Ferdie left the PAR at 2 a.m. on September 14, and was last seen 1,210 kilometers (km) east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

Bebinca entered the PAR at 6 p.m. on Friday, and given the local name Ferdie, which packed maximum sustained winds of 85 km per hour (kph) with gustiness of up to 105 kph based on Pagasa’s latest tracking.

However, even if Ferdie left the PAR, the state weather agency said its trough or extension and the southwest monsoon, locally termed habagat, will still bring rains to certain portions of the Philippines.

“Kahit na nasa labas na ito ng ating PAR, makikita dito sa ating latest satellite images ang makakapal na kaulapan na umiiral sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa. [Ito] ay ang patuloy na epekto ng southwest monsoon o habagat na hinahatak ng bagyo,” said Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil

(Although it is now outside our PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility), our latest satellite images show thick cloud formations covering a large part of our country. [This] is the continued effect of the southwest monsoon or habagat being pulled by the storm.)

Pagasa said the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Bicol Region, and the rest of Negros Island Region on Saturday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms may also be expected over Metro Manila, the rest of Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Calabarzon, Zambales, and Bataan due to the southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Mindanao as Ferdie’s extension to the rest of Luzon.

Pagasa did not raise any gale warnings over any part of the country’s seaboards for Saturday.

