Rama faces raps over alleged nepotic appointments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is facing administrative and criminal complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas after he was accused of nepotism, grave misconduct, and violation of anti-graft and corrupt practices act, among others.

A concerned citizen named Jonel Saceda, with an alias “Inday Josa Chongbian Osmeña,” sued Rama for alleged nepotism, grave misconduct, and graft and corruption after the mayor hired his wife’s two brothers to work under casual employment for the Cebu City Government.

Saceda filed the complaints before the Ombudsman on Monday, January 24, 2023.

CDN Digital tried to get the side of Mayor Rama, who is currently on leave, but text messages sent on Thursday morning, January 26, have remained unanswered as of this writing.

In his complaint-affidavit, Saceda maintained that after Rama’s election and assumption as mayor of Cebu City, he appointed his brother-in-law, Elmer Gimenez Mandanat, as process server under the Office of the Mayor for the period of July 1, 2022 until December 30, 2022.

He also appointed his brother-in-law, Gomer Gimenez Mandanat, as administrative aide III under the Cebu City Medical Center for the period of July 1, 2022 until December 31, 2022.

Saceda maintained that the two younger brothers of the mayor’s wife is also Mayor Rama’s third degree relation by affinity or by marriage.

Saceda noted that the appointments were done after the October 28, 2021 wedding of the mayor and his wife, Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama.

Saceda attached in his affidavit a copy of the plantilla of the casual appointments of the Office of the Mayor and the Cebu City Medical Center.

He said these appointments are within the prohibition specifically provided under Sec. 9 of CSC MC No. 40 s. of 1998, Section 59 of the Administrative Code of 1987, and Sec. 79 of RA 7160.

