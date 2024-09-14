Mark Magsayo joins the ‘Undisputed’ video game roster

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo becomes the latest addition to the ever-expanding roster of the highly-anticipated boxing video game, Undisputed, which is set to drop next month.

In a social media update, Magsayo— the former WBC world featherweight champion—revealed that he underwent a full facial scan by the game’s developers to ensure that his in-game avatar is accurate.

This level of detail will make sure that Undisputed is designed to give gamers the virtual experience of going toe-to-toe with their boxing heroes on the ring.

Joining a star-studded lineup that already boast of heavyweights like Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Ryan Garcia, and Terence Crawford, Magsayo’s inclusion is somewhat a personal milestone for him.

Notably, he even secured his spot ahead of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, whose entry into the game remains unconfirmed.

Undisputed

Over 70 boxers have been confirmed to appear and can be played in “Undisputed”. The game is currently available for early access on PC through Steam, while its full release is scheduled on October 11 on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S.

The 29-year-old Magsayo of Tagbilaran City, Bohol and now based in California, United States is one of the most exciting super featherweight contenders today.

After faltering in the featherweight division, he climbed to the super featherweight division, hoping to become a world champion anew.

Magsayo has a record of 26 wins with 17 knockouts and two defeats, bannering MP Promotions of Pacquiao. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the WBC’s super featherweighrt division, No. 5 in both the WBO and WBA, and No. 7 in the IBF.

