Tolentino advocates for enhanced role of reservists in national defense

QUEZON CITY, Philippines—Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino gave emphasis on the critical role of the Philippines’ 107,000 reservists in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty during a speech that he delivered at the 45th Reservist Week celebration at Camp Aguinaldo.

Tolentino, who serves as a Brigadier General in the military reserve force, underscored the significance of a strong and prepared reserve force amid the complex security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. He praised the reservists for their contributions as both skilled professionals and humanitarian responders.

“Our reserve force is a testament to every Filipino’s commitment to protecting our sovereignty,” Tolentino said.

READ: Brawner backs call to tap gun owners as reservists

“It provides a vital assurance that we are ready to face crises,” he added.

The senator also highlighted the need for continued enhancement of reservists’ capabilities, training, and support due to the increasing uncertainties in the region.

READ: Amend ‘Doble Plaka’ Law to ease motorcycle license plates backlog

Security threats

In his address, Tolentino drew attention to his legislative work as a reservist. He has authored the Maritime Zones Law and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, which aims to strengthen the Philippines’ claims over its territorial waters and resources under international law.

“These laws are crucial for our sovereignty and have long-lasting impacts,” he said.

READ: ROTC bill: Tolentino says Senate will pass this proposed law

Tolentino said the reserve force must be equipped to handle various security threats, including conventional challenges and non-conventional issues like cyber attacks, terrorism, and human trafficking. He also recognized the importance of reservists with expertise in fields such as technology, law, medicine, and engineering in modern defense strategies.

Before he ended his speech, he said that national defense goes beyond weapons and tactics—it involves the collective resolve of the nation to uphold its freedom and sovereignty.

“Our defense is as much about our national consciousness as it is about military strength,” Tolentino said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP