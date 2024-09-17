Couple, 8-year-old daughter killed in Bulacan fire 

BULAKAN, Bulacan — A family of three died when their house was engulfed in flames, which also destroyed three nearby business stalls in this town early Monday morning on Sept. 16.

Reports received by the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the victims were identified as Rogelio “Mark” Solis Jr., 46, his partner Kristine De Dios, 52, and their 8-year-old daughter, Ma. Miyakiel Koreen Solis.

The fire broke out at 3:11 a.m. while the family members were asleep inside their bungalow on Camino Street, Barangay San Jose.

Fire investigators said that though the victims woke up and attempted to escape, they were trapped inside the house.

Sources told the Inquirer that the family tried to make their way to the back door but were overtaken by the flames.

The fire also spread to and destroyed three e-bike shops along the main road in front of the house.

Authorities said the stalls were owned by Darius Rodrigo, 52, of Barangay San Nicolas, who reported losing nearly P1 million worth of property in the incident.

FO1 Mike Cabrera of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Bulakan, who is handling the investigation, said the cause of the fire had yet to be determined. The fire was declared under control at 4:45 a.m.

Cabrera also confirmed that the victims’ bodies were recovered by the responding fire and rescue teams.

