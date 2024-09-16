80-year-old grandma dies in Lapu-Lapu City fire

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — An 80-year-old grandmother died in a fire that hit Purok Balanghoy, Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City at around 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2024.

According to Marlyn Macachor, the victim’s daughter, her mother was inside their house when she went out to buy some food.

The victim was paralyzed.

When she returned home, she was shocked to see her neighbors running, as their house was already engulfed in flames.

She attempted to save her mother, but it was already too late since the fire had grown too big.

According to FO3 Jopet Obeña, fire investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Central District, they received the alarm at around 2:56 p.m.

The fire was raised to the first alarm and was declared out at around 3:15 p.m.

Aside from the victim’s house, two other houses were partially damaged in the incident.

Currently, they are still investigating the cause of the fire, which has an estimated damage of P720,000.

Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), provided immediate assistance to the fire victims, including food and non-food items.

Abalos also said that the city will cover the funeral expenses for the victim.

