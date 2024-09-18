Pagasa: Helen to exit PAR on Wednesday evening

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Helen is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) within a few hours on Wednesday, according to the state weather bureau.

As of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) 5 p.m. update, based on all available data, Helen was estimated at 930 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of 105 kph.

“Helen is forecast to move northwestward for the entire forecast period and exit the PAR region in the next three hours,” Pagasa said in its advisory.

Throughout the forecast period, Helen remained far from the country’s landmass, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat which brought rains in many parts of the country.

The eight tropical cyclones this year are forecast to remain as tropical storms and may gradually weaken over the East China Sea.

ALSO READ:

Tropical Storm Helen enters PAR, TD Gener exits – Pagasa

Cebu weather remains calm amid Tropical Storm Helen

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP