Cebuano lifter Eron Borres set to compete at IWF Junior Championships in Spain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eron Borres, a promising weightlifter from Cebu, is set to showcase his skills in the 55-kilogram division at the 2024 World Junior Weightlifting Championships in León, Spain, on September 19.

A varsity athlete from the University of Cebu, Borres arrived in León on September 15, joining the Philippine team for this prestigious event.

Despite experiencing jetlag, he remains determined to compete and give his best alongside 12 other lifters in the 55-kilogram category.

Notably, Filipino lifter Prince Keil Delos Santos from Angono, Rizal, will also be vying for top honors in the same weight class.

Borres has demonstrated impressive strength, with his best lift in the 55-kilogram category reaching 230 kilograms. However, he faces stiff competition from the current top contender, Vietnamese lifter Tu Tung Do, who holds a total lift record of 270 kilograms.

The field of competitors in this weight category includes Angello Rafael Solozano of Venezuela, Yilver Grijalba of Colombia, Dzhan Zarkov of Bulgaria, Kotaro Tomari of Japan, Seyren Khudanyan of Armenia, Ramazen Yilmaz of Turkey, Doung K of Vietnam, Jefferson Gomez of Venezuela, Ertugrul Secgin of Turkey, and Samuel Andrade of Colombia.

Borres is no stranger to international competition, having won a silver medal in the 49-kilogram category at the 2023 IWF World Youth Championships held in India.

