Cebu weather remains calm amid Tropical Storm Helen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Tropical Storm Helen moves across the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), residents of Metro Cebu and the province can expect relatively calm weather in the coming days, according to local weather authorities.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), provided an updated weather forecast for Cebu on Wednesday, September 18.

He reassured the public that the effects of the tropical storm would be minimal in the region.

Quiblat said, while Helen had officially entered PAR, it would be expected to exit as early as tonight or tomorrow morning.

“Mogawas [bagyong Helen] dayon karong gabii or ugma. Mohinay na pod ang epekto sa habagat sa Visayas,” Quiblat said.

(It will exit [Storm Helen] tonight or tomorrow. The effect of southwest monsoon in the Visayas will also ease.)

With the storm expected to move away, Metro Cebu and the rest of the province are likely to experience generally fair weather from tomorrow through the weekend.

According to the forecast, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional isolated rain showers, primarily caused by localized thunderstorms.

The temperature is predicted to range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius with light to moderate winds.

Coastal waters are also expected to remain calm to moderate, making the sea conditions relatively safe for small vessels.

“Ugma hangtod weekend, (it will be) generally fair weather, partly (cloudy) to cloudy skies with patak-patak nga ulan due to local thunderstorms,” he added.

(Tomorrow until the weekend, (it will be) generally fair weather, partly (cloudy) to cloudy skies with scattered rain due to local thunderstorms.)

Despite the favorable weather outlook for Cebu, local authorities continue to advise residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas and near rivers where flash floods can occur during sudden downpours brought on by thunderstorms.

Fisherfolk and those venturing out to sea are also reminded to stay vigilant, particularly during periods of moderate winds.

