Cesafi to introduce women’s basketball in Season 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is set to commemorate its 25th anniversary by launching a women’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament next year.

Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy announced this significant addition during a press conference on September 19 at SM Seaside City Cebu. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in the league’s history as it expands its offerings to include female players.

During the event, Tiukinhoy emphasized the importance of integrating women’s basketball into the league, especially as the Philippines continues to gain recognition on the international sports stage.

“Next year will see the hosting of an international women’s sports conference here in Cebu, organized by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF),” he noted.

“They have requested that we include a women’s basketball tournament in Cesafi, which we believe is a timely initiative.”

The women’s tournament, which previously existed during Cesafi’s early years, is being revived as part of its silver anniversary celebrations.

Tiukinhoy stated, “This revival aligns perfectly with the international conference and reflects our commitment to promoting women in sports.”

The tournament will follow the same rules and regulations as the men’s basketball division regarding player eligibility.

However, the announcement caught some athletic directors off guard, as many were unaware of the development prior to the press conference. Despite the surprise, most expressed their support and enthusiasm for the new initiative.

USPF Athletic Director Glenn Albutra, speaking on behalf of the athletic directors present, shared his excitement.

“Twenty years ago, there was a women’s basketball tournament in Cebu. Its revival is not only a positive step for female athletes but also an opportunity for them to gain exposure in international competitions,” said Albutra.

Looking ahead, Albutra and his fellow athletic directors are eager to see their respective schools form competitive teams and are hopeful for sponsorship opportunities to support the tournament.

Cebu, in particular, is a goldmine of talent in women’s basketball. It is home to the reigning Palarong Pambansa silver medalists and the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) U18 girls national champions, the Abellana National School (ANS).

ANS alone produces top-notch women basketball players who are often recruited to Manila’s UAAP and NCAA.

With women’s basketball being added to Cesafi, it will provide a broader opportunity for players to get recruited by Cesafi member schools.

