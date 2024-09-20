Newly renovated hangar at Ebuen Air Base officially turned over

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The newly renovated hangar and parking ramp project at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base was formally turned over on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The project, which began in August 2023, was funded by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan.

Initially, the project was funded with P80 million, but an additional P10 million was allocated to finalize its completion.

The fixed-wing hangar spans approximately 2,300 square meters and is designed to shelter the Philippine Air Force’s multi-billion-peso C-130 aircraft from adverse weather conditions.

The facility is expected to greatly enhance the Air Force’s operational readiness, enabling safer and more efficient aircraft maintenance.

“Finally, we have a dedicated space to house our precious aircraft assets,” Chan said.

Chan also emphasized the importance of the facility as a maintenance hub, allowing for more effective repairs to ensure the aircraft remain in optimal condition, ultimately improving Air Force operations.

Adjacent to the fixed-wing hangar, a P188 million rotary hangar, now 80% complete, will soon provide a base for four Black Hawk helicopters and offer additional office space.

This facility will further contribute to the world-class infrastructure of Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base.

Chan also revealed plans for future expansions, including the potential construction of an additional hangar to accommodate 15 more incoming Black Hawk helicopters and three brand-new C-130 planes, scheduled to arrive in 2025 and 2026. Each C-130 aircraft is valued at approximately P7 billion.

This project aligns with the “Tatag ng Imprastruktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS)” program, which supports infrastructure development for peace and security.

Among those in attendance were DPWH Region VII Regional Director Danny Villa Jr., Air Mobility Command Major General Joannis Leonardi Dimaano, and other key military and government officials.

