Missing fisherman found alive off Batanes after 46 days

MANILA, Philippines — A fisherman who went missing at sea in Quezon last month was found alive off Batanes, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Friday.

Robin Dejillo, 49, was carried by strong currents and big waves 700 kilometers away and survived in the middle of the ocean for about six weeks by drinking rainwater and eating fish and coconut he found floating on the water.

A resident of Purok Rosas, Barangay Dinahican, Infanta in Quezon province, Dejillo was reported missing since Aug. 4.

ALSO READ:

Misamis: Search of missing fisherman hampered by strong waves

Fisherman, missing in Negros Occ., found in Bantayan, Cebu waters

Boljoon fisherman dragged into deeper water by Pugapo drowns

PCG substation personnel in Batanes found him aboard his fishing boat on waters near Basco town on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Motorbanca ran out of gas

“Mr. Dejillo shared that he failed to return to their mother boat after his motorbanca ran out of gas while conducting a fishing venture,” the PCG said in a statement.

“He survived for more than a month at sea by drinking rainwater and eating fish,” PCG continued. “He was also sustained by coconuts floating on water.”

Dejillo’s fishing boat was towed to the Port of Basco.

The PCG said Dejillo, who was still in Basco as of writing, will be transported to his hometown soon.

“The Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDSTL) coordinated with the Coast Guard Aviation Command to deploy an aerial asset for Mr. Dejillo’s transport from Batanes to his hometown in Infanta, Quezon, after a thorough medical assessment,” the CGDSTL said in another statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP