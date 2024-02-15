Boljoon fisherman dragged into deeper water by Pugapo drowns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fisherman, who went spearfishing drowned after he was dragged by a grouper locally known as Pugapo deeper into the sea. This was after he hit the fish and got entangled with the line connected to the spear in Boljoon town in southern Cebu on Wednesday evening, February 14.

Boljoon Police in a report identified the dead fisherman as Gregorio Vinñan of Barangay Baclayon of this southern Cebu town.

How it happened

According to Police Corporal Joseph Ferrer of the Boljoon Police in a phone interview with CDN Digital, that the drowning happened at past 10 p.m. on February 14, but it was reported at past midnight of February 15.

Ferrer said that investigation showed that Vinñan and another fisherman went spearfishing off the sea of South Granada, Boljoon town.

Worried fisherman-buddy

The fisherman, who accompanied Vinñan said that he got worried when Vinñan did not surface after diving for quite a while and dove to the sea to look for him.

The fisherman said that he later found Vinñan near a big Pugapo already unconscious.

Ferrer said the grouper or Pugapo was estimated to weigh 5 kilos.

The fisherman also told police that it seemed like the Pugapo dragged Vinñan deeper into the sea after his spear hit the fish.

Found unconscious near weak Pugapo

The fisherman managed to bring the unconscious Vinñan, who was then still entangled with the already weak Pugapo, to the surface and to the seashore. He then tried to revive him by doing CPR or cardiopulmonary rescuscitation.

When he could not revive the victim, the fisherman then sought help and this was already at past 12 a.m. of February 15. Emergency medical responders then arrived and tried to revive the victim and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

However, he did not reach the hospital alive.

Boljoon is a fifth class municipality of the province of Cebu and is located some 103.3 kilometers south of Cebu City.

