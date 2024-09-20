Cebu FC suffers lopsided beating vs. Jeonbuk FC in AFC Champions League 2 opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club faced a challenging start to their AFC Champions League 2 campaign, suffering a 0-6 defeat against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Thursday evening, September 19, at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Due to restrictions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Cebu FC was unable to host the match at their home ground, resulting in a sparsely populated stadium at RMS.

Despite the overwhelming odds, a dedicated group of supporters remained loyal, providing encouragement throughout the match.

Jeonbuk FC showcased their dominance from the outset, concluding the first half with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Goals from Tae-Ho Jin (15th minute), Chang-Hun Kim (36th minute), and Moon Seon-Min (45+2 minute) set the tone for the match.

The second half saw Jeonbuk maintain their relentless pressure, unleashing a total of 11 shots, eight of which were on target.

The Korean side added three more goals to their tally, with Park Jae-Yong (49th minute), Je-Ho Yu (74th minute), and Chae-Jun Park (77th minute) sealing the victory.

With this decisive win, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC ascended to the top of Group H, boasting an impressive goal difference.

Their position was further strengthened by the 1-1 draw between Muangthong FC of Thailand and Selangor FC of Malaysia, played concurrently in Kuala Lumpur.

While the defeat was disheartening for Cebu FC, the team looks to regroup as they prepare for their Philippines Football League (PFL) opener against Mendiola 1991 FC on September 29 at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Following that, they will continue their AFC Champions League 2 journey with an away match against Muangthong United in Thailand on October 23.

