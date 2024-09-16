Misamis: Search of missing fisherman hampered by strong waves

MANTICAO, MISAMIS ORIENTAL, Philippines — Rescuers, who were searching for a fisherman who went missing at sea on Sept. 12, were frustrated by strong waves on Sunday.

This prompted a plea from the family of Leo Tecson, 62, to the local government here not to stop looking for the head of their family who was unable to go home from a fishing trip.

Sunday, Sept. 15, was the third day of the search which was hampered by huge waves and strong winds.

Tecson’s son Leonardo reported the incident to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) Operations Center in the afternoon of Sept. 12.

He said that his father went on fishing in the morning of Sept. 11 and was expected to be home early morning the following day, as was usual.

The younger Tecson said they got worried with the lapse of more than 24 hours, although this was not the first time.

“We are afraid he got engine trouble and could not go home hence we requested help from the local government to rescue him from the usual area where he goes fishing,” said the younger Tecson.

Leonardo said his father usually ventures in the Iligan Bay waters off Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental.

On Sept. 13, the MDRRMO deployed four pumpboats with volunteer fishermen to start the search and rescue operation.

Erwin Paradero, the team leader, said they found Tecson’s net in the area of Initao, Misamis Oriental. “We believed he was carried by the water current towards Camiguin or the eastern part of Misamis Oriental,” Paradero said.

On Saturday, only one boat was deployed to continue the search as the volunteer fishermen were afraid of the huge waves and strong winds.

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard of Iligan City-Lanao del Norte station and Lugait substation, together with the water search and rescue team of Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, deployed their water assets and helped in the operation but failed to find Tecson.

