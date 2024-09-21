How social media is transforming conversations around women’s issues

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gone are the days when certain feminine issues were avoided in everyday conversations; women are now bringing these discussions to the digital space.

Today, women are speaking out about important matters related to womanhood with the help of social media.

In modern times, women do not shy away from discussing issues that are often considered controversial, openly sharing their thoughts with other social media users.

Casually discussing topics such as menstruation, feminine products, intercourse, and female reproductive health outside of women-only communities was previously discouraged.

Many individuals, often men, would respond by telling women to keep their personal matters private.

Experiences that were normal for women were viewed as unsuitable topics for public conversation.

Nowadays, however, women are increasingly learning to discuss these issues for the sake of education and empowerment.

At the forefront of this movement are content creators like Issa Perez-Gandionco, who began vlogging at just 13 years old.

Gandionco has been in the industry for 20 years and has established herself as a prominent content creator in Cebu, fostering discussions about women-centered issues.

In her talk titled “Bayhana: Social Media as a Game-Changer for Women” at the forum organized by MyTV Cebu, Gandionco elaborated on why women are speaking out online.

READ: Second Sunflower Run as a campaign on empowerment of women and children

The forum, “ContentWise: A Forum on Responsible Content Creation,” was part of this year’s celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Week.

It took place at the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) on Tuesday, September 17, and was attended by 255 students from various universities in Cebu City.

Change of digital content landscape

Gandionco recalled how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of content creation for many creators in the country.

There was a shift in the types of topics being discussed online when most people were stuck inside their homes.

While social media has been around for years, it was not common, at least in the Philippines, for serious conversations about feminine issues to be so openly addressed.

However, when the pandemic occurred, people became more receptive to sharing their experiences during lockdown, especially with the emergence of the social media platform TikTok.

From trendy dances to making “dalgona” coffee, creators began to produce more content centered on women.Nowadays, slang terms like “Girl math,” “The feminine urge,” and “Femininomenon” have become familiar to social media users, particularly among the younger generation.

As a result of this shift, women have started discussing more than just light-hearted topics about fashion and lifestyle; they are sharing real-life stories experienced by women from around the world.

“Now we’re using our online platforms to talk about body positivity…We are now talking about mental health. We are talking about women’s health education, women’s rights, reproductive health, and so much more,” stated Gandionco.

According to her, the rise of this type of content can be attributed to the creation of a safe space for such conversations on social media.

Gandionco said that the Gen Z users in particular has made social media an open space for creators to voice out their opinions and sentiments in order to help others be more aware about what women are going through.

With platforms like Tiktok, the younger generation has found a sense of community where they can freely share tips and advice among themselves without being judged.

Women, as the more empathic bunch, now make good of use of social media to empower others.

“People are listening to women online. In a world sauna where we couldn’t even own property, now we own the digital space which is such a big and powerful space in this world right now,” added Gandionco.

Because of the significant power that social media holds, Gandionco reminded everyone of their responsibilities as users and content creators.

She advised the students in attendance to the forum to view content creators as human beings who may also make mistakes from time to hime. However, these influencers can also change their opinions with the help of informed followers.

Social media as a safe space

According to her, the rise of this type of content can be attributed to the creation of a safe space for such conversations on social media.

Gandionco noted that Gen Z users, in particular, have made social media an open space for creators to voice their opinions and sentiments, helping others become more aware of what women are experiencing.

With platforms like TikTok, the younger generation has found a sense of community where they can freely share tips and advice without fear of judgment.

Women, being the more empathetic group, now effectively use social media to empower others.“People are listening to women online.

“People are listening to women online. In a world sauna where we couldn’t even own property, now we own the digital space which is such a big and powerful space in this world right now,” added Gandionco.

“In a world where we couldn’t even own property, now we own the digital space, which is a significant and powerful platform in today’s world,” added Gandionco.

Given the significant power that social media holds, Gandionco reminded everyone of their responsibilities as users and content creators.

She advised the students attending the forum to view content creators as human beings who may also make mistakes from time to time. However, these influencers can change their opinions with the support of informed followers.

The second speaker of the forum was a content creator known as “Hello Shayne,” whose topic was titled “Edventure: Turning Travels into Learning Experiences.”

As part of the discussion on responsible content creation, Shayne gave the students a glimpse of her travels, showcasing the beauty of the Philippines and its people.

She discussed how she makes travel content that is both convenient and meaningful as a storyteller. She also provided tips to the enthusiastic students on creating effective content while discovering more about life and the beauty of the world.

In addition, Shayne emphasized that content is considered effective when it actually influences people to take action.

Meanwhile, the third speaker, Queen Mathilda Airlines, shared insights into her advocacy of raising awareness about relevant social issues through her social media presence.

Queen Mathilda went viral in December 2022 with an amusing video of her twirling around a metal pole on the street.

While the start of her career as a content creator focused on entertainment, Queen Mathilda has incorporated her activism into her content, creating a different genre.

She helped students understand how algorithms work and how they can use their voices to initiate change in society.

She elaborated that this can be achieved by engaging in efforts such as joining social movements, running for electoral office, or supporting relevant advocacies.

By the end of the forum, all three speakers imparted a lesson to the students on how social media can be used responsibly, whether for meaningful discussions, travel content, or advocacy for social change. /clorenciana