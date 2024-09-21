Alice Guo posts P540,000 bail for graft charges in Valenzuela court

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo posted bail for graft on Friday in the Valenzuela Court. Her lawyer, Atty. Stephen David, confirmed the bail amount was P540,000.

However, the arraignment was postponed due to a pending motion to quash, which challenges the validity of the charges before the accused enters a plea.

He said the arraignment is reset to September 30.

Once a motion to quash is granted, its effect is the dismissal of the criminal case.

The graft case was filed initially at the Tarlac Court but was transferred to Valenzuela.

The complainant, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), alleged that Hongsheng Gaming Technology acquired a permit from the Municipality of Bamban despite having an expired license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) and failed to complete the requirements.

Hongsheng, or Zun Yuan Technology, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub, was leasing the land owned by Baofu Corporation, where Guo has investments.

Last March, Zun Yuan Technology was raided by government authorities, and over 400 foreign workers were rescued from the hub.

The Supreme Court earlier clarified that the transfer of Guo’s graft case was pursuant to a circular from the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) No. 10-2024 entitled “Uniform Guidelines Concerning Cases Where the Accused or One of the Accused is a Local Official.”

“Under paragraph (a), where the accused is a public official, the case shall be forwarded to the nearest RTC of the nearest judicial region from the judicial region where the official holds public office, pursuant to Sec. 2 of RA 10660, amending the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan. In this case, the nearest RTC of the nearest judicial region from Capas is in Valenzuela,” SC Spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae Ting said.

