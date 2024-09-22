Central Visayas surpasses 4.3 million registered voters ahead of deadline

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | September 22,2024 - 11:08 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few days before the end of voter registration on Sept. 30, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) continues to call for all unregistered voters to exercise their right to vote.

As of Sept. 21, Central Visayas has recorded a total of 4,365,983 voters since voter registration began on Feb. 12 of this year.

In Cebu, the province has observed a five-percent increase in registered voters since the registration started last February, according to Omar Sharif Mamalinta, spokesperson for Comelec Cebu Province.

This means that 169,210 registrants were added, bringing the total to 3,384,198 registered voters in Cebu, Mamalinta told CDN Digital in a message.

Meanwhile, Mamalinta said Bohol has added 49,089 voters, bringing its total to 981,785 registered voters.

He noted that the five-percent increase was based on data from the registered voters during the October 30, 2023, Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE).

Mamalinta also stated that they are on track to meet their target percentage increase.

The 2025 midterm elections are scheduled for May 12, 2025, and the filing of candidates’ Certificates of Candidacy (COC) will be from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9, 2024.

As the deadline for voter registration approaches, Mamalinta urged those who have not registered yet to find time to do so.

“Remember that the scenario during the finale of this activity based on our experience is overwhelming kay mas daghan ang mupila ug muapil aron,” Mamalinta said.

“Also take note that registration is a pre-requisite before you can exercise your right of suffrage. So pa rehistro na ta,” he added.

READ: Comelec dismisses case vs Carcar City barangay captain

With the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR), which comprises Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor, only the data from Bohol and Cebu now represent Comelec-7.

The data for Negros Oriental and Siquijor will be collected by Comelec-NIR.

Last July 1, Comelec designated lawyer Francisco Pobe as the new regional director for Region 7; he previously served as the regional director of Comelec Caraga.

Pobe replaced lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, who served as the Comelec-7 director.

Subsequently, Castillano was appointed as the new regional director for Comelec-NIR.

According to Comelec-7, in addition to Castillano and Pobe, several Comelec personnel from Central Visayas and other regions were also assigned to the Comelec regional office in NIR following the creation of the new region in the Philippines. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP