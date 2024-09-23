Leni Robredo to run for Naga City mayor

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo will run for mayor of Naga City in Camarines Sur in the May 2025 midterm elections.

Liberal Party Executive Vice President Erin Tañada on Friday confirmed earlier reports of Robredo’s plan to seek the Naga City mayoral post.

Liberal Party (LP) president and Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman previously said that Robredo had told him she would run for the local post to continue the programs of her late husband, former Naga City mayor and Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Robredo ran for president in 2022 but came in second to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

At the end of her term as vice president in 2022, Robredo formed the Angat Buhay Foundation, a non-government organization that works with partners, volunteers, and supporters to empower Filipino communities, especially the marginalized.

Robredo’s 2022 running mate, then Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, also announced that he will run for senator anew in the 2025 midterm elections.

