Cesafi Season 24: Panthers, Warriors to face off on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers prepare to take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in a highly anticipated matchup in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, September 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The contest is set to tip off at 6:45 p.m., following a junior game featuring the Benedicto College Cheetahs against the USPF Baby Panthers at 5:15 p.m.

Last season, the Warriors reached the semifinals amid significant controversy, as the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars faced three forfeited games due to issues surrounding player EJ Agbong, who was discovered to have forged academic records from Liceo de Cagayan. This incident cast a shadow over Season 23.

READ: Cesafi 24: UV Green Lancers escape USJ-R Jaguars

In the semifinals, USC met the eventual champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, while the Panthers fell to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who secured the No. 2 seed.

READ: Cesafi: Warriors ready to face Green Lancers in semis

As both teams enter this season, they are infused with renewed motivation and fresh talent.

The Warriors, under head coach Paul Joven, welcomes Kyle Maglinte, a standout scorer from Southwestern University Phinma Cobra, who transferred after the university discontinued its athletic program. USC also retains a formidable core, including Bryle Puntual, Clint Octaviano, Antonio Czar Octaviano, James Gica, VJ Baruc, Uriel Avila, and Ethan Jan Bakunawa.

READ: USPF assured of Cesafi Final Four slot

Conversely, the Panthers, led by head coach Allan Cabatingan, will rely on veteran point guard Neon Chavez and key players John Miguel Maglasang, Peter John Peteros, John Howard Ta-ala, and Ian Denzyl Paquibot.

Fans can anticipate a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for another fruitful season likened to their semifinals run last year.

Notably, in their only meeting last season, the Warriors edged the Panthers with a narrow 59-57 victory.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP