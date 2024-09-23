Cesafi 24: UV Green Lancers escape USJ-R Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers began their quest for a three-peat by overcoming a resilient University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 78-71, in their opening game of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday night, September 22, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The reigning champions built an early 18-point lead, 24-6, but had to weather a determined comeback from the Jaguars in a tense fourth-quarter finish. Despite struggling in the final period, where they were outscored 9-16, the Green Lancers stood firm to earn their first victory of the season.

USJ-R, led by veteran big man Elmer Echavez, crawled their way back into contention after trailing for much of the game. Their late surge saw them cut the deficit to just four points, 75-71, with under a minute remaining.

However, UV’s Zylle Cabellon delivered the decisive blow, sinking a clutch jumper with less than 20 seconds left to seal the win for the defending champions.

UV’s offensive effort was spearheaded by Raul Gentallan, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Gentallan, however, faced challenges converting his shots, hitting just 5-of-13 from the field due to the Jaguars’ tough defense under new head coach Julius Cadavis.

Reigning Cesafi MVP Kent Ivo Salarda contributed a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a steal, while team captain Jim Paul Amistoso added 11 points.

Ivan Alsola chipped in 10 points for a balanced scoring effort for the Green Lancers.

On the Jaguars’ side, Echavez posted an impressive double-double with a game-high 19 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Newcomer Felvic Dorado also made an impact with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while El John Lacaya and former Green Lancer Ehman Suarez each added 11 points in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt.

The Green Lancers’ victory sets the tone for their title defense as they aim for a three-peat Cesafi championship, while the Jaguars, despite the loss, showed signs of promise under their new leadership.

