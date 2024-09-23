NBI says Alice Guo’s 7 alleged cohorts surrendered

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced on Monday that seven alleged cohorts of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, have turned themselves in to authorities.

NBI chief Jaime Santiago said five of Guo’s cohorts turned themselves in before the agency’s office in Central Luzon, while the two others surrendered to the task force on the former mayor’s case.

“Lima ang sumurender to regional director of Central Luzon at dalawa dumating kahapon sumurender sa task force,” Santiago disclosed in a press conference.

(Five surrendered to the regional director of NBI in Central Luzon and two surrendered yesterday to the task force.)

“Yung karamihan Chinese at large pa pero di kami tumitigil sa paghahanap sa kanila,” he added.

(Most of the suspects at large are Chinese, but we are still looking for them.)

In a report, the NBI identified the five as Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, Jamielyn Santos Cruz, Rita Sapnu Uyturralde, Rowena Gonzales Evangelista, and Thelma Barrogo Requiro, as well as the two others as Roderick Paul Bernardo Puajante and Juan Miguel Alpas.

The seven are currently under police custody pursuant to five arrest warrants issued against them for human trafficking charges.

On the other hand, Guo is currently detained in the Pasig City jail after over two weeks at the Philippine National Police Custodial Facility.

Apart from qualified human trafficking complaint against the former mayor, another warrant of arrest was also issued by the Tarlac Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 109 against her for reportedly violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act last September 5.

The former mayor left the country on July 18 despite the arrest order issued by the Senate over her alleged ties to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations.

Guo was arrested in Jakarta by Indonesian authorities on September 4. She was deported back to the Philippines on September 6.

