Raymond notes ‘improvements’ in operation of Binaliw waste facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has expressed his willingness to lead the inauguration of the second processing line at the waste facility in Brgy. Binaliw.

The acting mayor told officials of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) that he was looking forward to the completion of their expansion program in December because this will enhance the operation of their Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

Garcia visited the waste facility last September 20 for an ocular inspection, following complaints of foul odor and water contamination by nearby residents.

He was with Councilors Pastor Alcover Jr., Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella, and Joel Garganera.

During his talk with PWS officials, Garcia offered to lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony as soon as their second processing line becomes operational because this will help address to the concerns raised by Binaliw residents as this will increase their capacity to process wastes.

Chemical spraying

Garcia also observed that the odor at the facility was already “tolerable” as compared in the past years that he no longer found the need to wear a face mask during the duration of his visit.

PWS officials told Garcia that they were “doubling” their efforts in doing chemical spraying to effectively control the odor coming from the piles of garbage at the facility.

They also briefed Garcia of the transformation strategy that they are trying to implement since PWS Cebu took over the operations of the waste facility in Brgy, Binaliw in January 2023.

In addition, they gave a demonstration of how the MRF operates to recover and recycle wastes.

Garcia noted “improvements” in the facility’s operation in such a short period of time.

Modern MRF

PWS acquired the facility from ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI) and took over its operations in January 2023. ACI established and operated the landfill in Brgy. Binaliw for three years.

Now under PWS Cebu, the facility was transformed into a modern MRF “with the ultimate goal of recovering and recycling 80 percent to 90 percent of total waste received, significantly reducing landfill volumes.”

Garcia told PWS officials that he has seen the “shift” in the operations at the waste facility.

The acting mayor said that he was impressed after seeing first-hand how the MRF operates as he also looks forward to the planned enhancements, including the installation of the second processing line and the upgrade of their wastewater treatment plant.

However, he wanted to make sure that all of these plans are implemented. To do this, Garcia directed PWS officials to put in writing all the concerns that relate to their operations and the short-, mid- and long-term plans that they have identified to address these concerns.

Report

Garcia wanted the PWS report sent to his office in one week, after which, he will be calling for a meeting with PWS officials to make sure that the timeline for the implementation of their plans are met.

Earlier, over a hundred members of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association signed a petition to ask the city government to address their concerns on the foul odor coming from the piles of trash at the waste facility.

In addition, they expressed fear that their ground water sources are now contaminated.

Moreover, Barangay Captain Ares Balaba of Brgy. Panoypoy in Consolacion town has also expressed his concern over the persistent water contamination issues in Purok Manao, which he blamed on the landfill’s waste discharge.

