Asia-Pacific’s aviation experts expected in Cebu for dialogue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 500 leaders from the aviation industry in the Asia-Pacific region will be in Cebu next month for a five-day dialogue.

The Capitol confirmed that Cebu, Philippines has been selected to host the 59th Conference of the Directors General of Civil Aviation – Asia and the Pacific regions.

Gov. Gwen Garcia met with lawyer Edeliza Iruguin, chief-of-staff at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), last Monday, September 23.

During their meeting, Garcia vowed to extend support to CAAP, which is the lead organizer for the upcoming Conference of the Directors General of Civil Aviation.

The 59th Conference of the Directors General of Civil Aviation – Asia and the Pacific regions is a major activity under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations that focuses on air transport.

For this year’s gathering, Cebu is expected to welcome around 500 people, including state representatives, executives and stakeholders of the civil aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region.

The five-day event and discussions will be held from October 14 to October 18. Attendees are expected to participate and gain insights on key aviation topics including aviation safety, security, air navigation, environmental impacts, and the economic development of air transport.

Some of the countries that will participate in the gathering included the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Vietnam, to name some.

