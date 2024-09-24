‘Part 2’: Tomas Osmeña invited to House hearing anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has been invited once again to speak before the House of Representatives as the inquiry into the extra-judicial (EJK) killings continue.

Osmeña on Tuesday, September 24, shared on social media that the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order & Safety, Human Rights and Public Accounts wanted him to rejoin them in their session this Friday, September 27.

The invitation letter was signed by Surigao Del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers who sits as the committee head.

The former mayor, in turn, teased that he might reveal more information in the upcoming House hearing.

“Part 2 coming this Friday,” Osmeña wrote on his Facebook page.

It can be recalled that Osmeña had been previously invited as one of the key sources into the House inquiry on EJKs and illegal Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations (Pogos).

There, he divulged information as well as criticized retired police official Royina Garma, the former Cebu City Police director, challenging lawmakers to probe into allegations that she had been pocketing payola money from illegal gamblers.

In 2018, when Osmeña was still mayor here, he had been at odds with Garma.

He also tagged the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas, Michael Lloyd Dino, as possibly one of the individuals associated with former President Rodrigo Duterte who may have a hand behind the proliferation of Pogo in Cebu.

Dino was also one of Osmeña’s political archenemies.

