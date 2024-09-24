Former Barug councilors in Cebu City: Why did they move to Kusug?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The five councilors, who have shifted alliances from suspended Mayor Michael Rama’s Partido Barug party to acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s Kusug party, explained the reason for their move.

On Monday, Sept. 23, the Kugi, Uswag, Sugbo (Kusug), a political party headed by Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, presented their new set of officers in preparation for the 2025 midterm elections.

READ MORE:

Raymond is new Kusug president, open to run as Cebu City mayor

Raymond Garcia: Mike Rama is still a friend

Rama to Raymond: You better watch out

These new set of officers were the Cebu City Councilors who won in the 2022 elections under Partido Barug, a local party that was founded by suspended Mayor Rama.

They are Councilors James Anthony Cuenco, Kusug executive vice president; Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, vice president for north district; Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, vice president for south district; Rey Gealon, treasurer; Jerry Guardo, auditor; and Pastor “Jun” Alcover, public relations officer.

Cuenco said that he previously decided to retire from politics after several years of service as it had taken a toll on him, especially on his health.

“But the decision to break from Barug and align with Kusog was a no brainer,” Cuenco said.

READ MORE:

Rama declines invitation to run for senator

Comelec releases schedule for 2025 elections

Managing Cebu City: Very much different

The contrast in running and managing the affairs of the City Hall and Cebu City as well as delivering the service to the constituents were “very much different” from the time of Rama and Garcia, Cuenco said.

“Now that I saw how action mayor has done to the city and people, I could see and hear all the leaders we talked [with] very much agreed that the difference was like night and day,” he added.

Furthermore, Cuenco also acknowledged that by the time Garcia assumed office as acting mayor in May, he had so many achievements done in “three or four months,” things that took the previous mayors “years” to achieve.

He said he saw a lot of positive things that could happen and if he could do his share, he would not care about his candidacy.

“I just want to do my share to help ensure that the City of Cebu will have the best service possible under the leadership of Mayor Raymond Garcia,” Cuenco added.

‘City Council did not abandon Rama’

Meanwhile, Alcover, for his part, recalled that it was Rama who abandoned the City Council.

“Wa mi nibiya niya (Rama). Siya’y nideclare pirmero og independente siya. Naglibog na nuon mi nga independente siya. Wa siya mokonsulta namo. So, in short, siya’y nibiya,” Alcover said.

(We were not the ones who left (Rama). He was the one, who first declared that he is an independent. We were confused with that declaration that he is an independent. He did not consult with us. So, in short, he was the one who left.)

Last March 1, Rama was assessing their political dynamics with Garcia, considering that the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) had not yet started.

“I will not be talking about it. October is still far behind, but the most important thing to remember… I am an independent mayor,” Rama said.

Furthermore, Osmeña said he believed that the Kusug officers “share the same vision.”

He said he admired Garcia for being diplomatic, conscious in everything that he did, and for doing the things he promised.

Osmeña added that they already gave other people, before Garcia, chances to serve the city government.

“Now, it is a time for the younger generation like Raymond. A person like Raymond, give him a chance,” he said.

A leader who walks the talk

Gealon also had similar sentiments with Osmeña towards Garcia. He said that the Cebuanos needed a leader “who walks the talk.”

To recall, Gealon was known to be one of the officials that Rama entrusted to lead an office.

He was appointed chief in the Traffic Management and Coordinating Council (TMCC), then resigned after nearly three months from his appointment, but his resignation was rejected by Rama.

Though he acknowledged the opportunities given by Rama, but along the way, Gealon said he witnessed the start of differences between him and Rama in handling issues for Cebu City.

As for Labella, he said Garcia “always listens” to them, the reason why they “work very well together.”

“I believe in Raymond Garcia and the Kusug party,” Labella added.

Meanwhile, Kusug’s auditor, Guardo, could not make it to the gathering as he was still on a foreign trip. He was represented by his brother, Jeson Guardo.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the party’s secretary general and who has been with Kusug for around two decades already, said they were looking forward in one direction with Garcia for the future of Cebu City.

As of press time, Garcia has yet to make formal announcement of his plans in the 2025 midterm elections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP