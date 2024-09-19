Osmeña tells lawmakers at House probe: Garma on payola

MANILA, Philippines — Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña reiterated his claim about the alleged involvement of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and Police Col. Royina Garma in illegal gambling in Cebu province.

Osmeña said that Garma was allegedly receiving then a “payola” of P1 million per week for illegal gambling activities in Cebu.

He said this during the House of Representatives’ sixth quad-committee hearing on Thursday.

He also urged lawmakers of the House not to be taken in by Garma’s tears.

“She is vicious. Don’t let Garma’s tears fool you,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña told reporters he brought up the matter with then-president Rodrigo Duterte and his aide, Senator Christopher Bong Go, in 2019.

He said he submitted documents linking Garma to the illegal activities.

“I talked to the president personally,” Osmeña said.

He said that Duterte told him to give all the documents to Go, but the latter “didn’t do anything.”

Duterte later tapped Garma to replace then PCSO chief Alexander Balutan despite the issue.

Reduced to tears

Garma’s tears that Osmeña was referring to were during last September 13’s quad-committee hearing, where she was ordered detained at the lower house for being evasive in answering questions about her relationship with Duterte.

She was asked to appear at the hearing for her alleged connection to the deaths of three Chinese drug lords in August 2016, less than two months after Duterte assumed the presidency.

When asked by Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Paduano to explain her relationship with Duterte, especially as she was appointed as head of the PCSO despite the lack of credentials, Garma said she “didn’t feel” like she had a special relationship with the former president.

Paduano interpreted Garma’s response as “lying” and “evading questions.”

“Seriously, ma’am? You’re close to the president or special. There were so many qualified applicants, but he chose you,” the lawmaker said.

Garma replied, “For me, Mr. Chair, I don’t feel close and special… There was a time in my career when he was Davao mayor, but I was also put in a floating position.”

