A taste of the ocean, a touch of Korea: Dusit Thani Mactan’s culinary transformation

Famed for seamlessly blending luxury with coastal serenity, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is also a must-visit culinary destination for tourists and a year-round favorite among locals.

On September 21, 2024, it elevated its dining experience with a unique fusion of a Korean Masterclass and an all-seafood buffet, all in one momentous day.

Mastering the art of Korean cooking with a Korean Masterchef

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu became a culinary epicenter by hosting a special Korean Masterclass, led by the esteemed Chef Yongjun Kwon, just in time for the celebration of Chuseok, Korea’s vibrant mid-autumn harvest festival.

Renowned for his expertise in blending traditional and modern Korean flavors, Chef Kwon guided participants of various backgrounds—home cooks, local chefs, and food enthusiasts—on an immersive journey through Korea’s rich culinary heritage, culminating in the preparation of an authentic Korean Lunch Box featuring classic Korean favorites.

“As a Korean chef staying in the Philippines, I feel [responsible] to introduce Korean food and Korean culture especially here in Cebu.” cites Chef Yongjun Kwon when asked about his experience teaching the participants.

Among the dishes featured in the menu were Yubu Chobap (Rice Ball), Gyeran Mari (Egg Roll), Mun Eo Sausage (Octopus-shaped Sausage), Osaek Jeon (Korean Pancake Selection), Osaek Song Pyeon (Rainbow Moon Cake), and the classic Korean side dish, Kimchi. Together, these dishes create the perfect Korean Lunch Box, ideal for enjoying at work or school.

This hands-on activity reinforces Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s reputation as a must-visit culinary destination.

Seafood Saturdays with locally-sourced ingredients

An ocean of flavors greets guests at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu as it transforms its own buffet restaurant, Tradewinds Café, into a seafood lover’s paradise every Saturday from 6 PM to 10 PM.

For only Php 2,200.00, the all-seafood dinner buffet offers a lavish spread of locally-sourced, freshly caught seafood dishes, all prepared with care and expert culinary flair.

“We in Dusit Thani believe strongly in sustainability and one of the reasons why [we] are having the seafood night is to get an awareness of the local cuisine. Whatever we’re using, it’s completely freshly catched in Cebu. Cebu is one of the destinations for seafood. You can never go wrong in a seafood buffet in Cebu,” said Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s Executive Chef, Karthik Ravi.

Chef Ravi also emphasized the use of locally sourced ingredients, procured from markets such as Carbon in Cebu.

With each dish carefully curated, guests are treated to a delightful mix of traditional Filipino seafood classics and inventive international dishes. Highlights of the spread included Curacha Crabs with Alavar Sauce, an extensive marinated seafood section featuring shrimp, squid, razor clams, and more, as well as scallop and shrimp pizzas. Filipino favorites like Squid Adobo (Adobong Pusit), Larang Tuna, and Fish Paksiw sa Gata were also among the main attractions.

In honor of the Chuseok celebration, Korean seafood dishes such as Seafood Japchae and Fish Jorim were also featured.

Whether you’re a fan of familiar local flavors or eager to try something new, the buffet’s selection promises to satisfy. Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu’s all-seafood buffet offers the perfect opportunity to experience the freshest seafood Cebu has to offer.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 888 1388, send an email to [email protected], or message them via their official Facebook page.