A new wave of culinary talents and flavors flow in at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort is ready to serve! The prestigious 5-star luxury resort in Punta Engaño peninsula in Mactan island, Cebu, has fantastic dining outlets and innovative cuisine to enjoy during your vacation and culinary adventures.

And overseeing the teams of professionals in the kitchens behind these dining outlets is Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort’s new executive chef, Chef Karthik Ravi.

With years of culinary experience and proficiency, the culinary team is prepared to make Dusit Thani Mactan Resort a unique dining experience. For reservations, you can call (+63) 32 888 1388.

Chef Karthik Ravi: The New Executive Chef in Town

As a young child passionate about becoming a chef, Chef Ravi would garnish ready-made home-cooked noodles for his mom to enjoy. This act of love for his mother fueled his passion for creating food that many people would love.

Chef Ravi’s professional culinary journey began in India. Then, it expanded to Dubai and Fiji, where he was an executive chef of various world-class hotels such as Conrad Dubai and Atlantis the Palm Dubai. Chef Ravi explored and exposed himself to multiple cuisines and flavors in Dubai.

As the new executive chef at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, he brings his love for making people happy through food. He hopes to create a dining experience and bring new flavors to the tourists and Cebuanos visiting the resort.

Chef Victor Leme Oliveira: Young Highly-experienced Chef de Cuisine

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort also introduces Chef Victor Leme de Oliveira, its new Chef de Cuisine and head chef of Sunset Sports Bar, from their culinary team.

Hailing from Brazil, Chef Victor Leme de Oliveira comes in with over ten years of experience in the kitchen. He completed his culinary degree at Metodista University in Brazil and has worked with various well-known 5-star hotel chains, including Hilton, Fairmont, Intercontinental, and Accor in Turkey, Dubai, and Brazil.

Count on the young Chef de Cuisine, who has a proven track record, to serve next-level, world-class dishes that will both satiate Cebuanos’ palates and spark an appreciation for new tastes.

The Jewels of Cebu at Sunset Sports Bar

Chef Ravi steps up to the plate and collaborates with Chef Leme, the head chef at the Sunset Sports Bar in Dusit Thani Mactan Resort Cebu, to bring a diverse and heartwarming new menu for Sunset Sports Bar, which includes a section called “Jewels of Cebu.” The new menu highlights comfort foods and dishes with locally-sourced ingredients from different parts of Cebu province, such as vegetables from mountain barangay, Busay, and the iconic Cebu mango.

Dusit Thani Mactan Resort Cebu’s Sunset Bar is a lively poolside bar with live entertainment and a pool table that offers a breathtaking view of the Mactan sunset.

The Sunset Bar signature burger boasts an Australian black Angus patty, squid ink burger buns, and soft shell crab tempura. They also offer vegan options like salads and poke bowls. Have mouth-watering desserts to die for, such as the Cookie Lava and their signature Halo-halo.

Authentic Thai Food at Benjarong Mactan

There are also new menu items introduced at Cebu’s newest and most exciting authentic Thai restaurant in Cebu and the Visayas, the Benjarong Mactan in Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort. Chef Ravi and the head chef at Benjarong, Chef Thanaphon “Than” Jeenphuad, collaborate to elevate the Benjarong experience by working with local ingredients and accommodating the flavor palate of Cebuanos while preserving the unique taste of Thailand.

Benjarong Mactan in Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort perfectly blends traditional Thai tastes and modern culinary techniques in an open kitchen.

Benjarong Restaurant by Dusit Thani is known for its Signature Tom Yum, a dish available in other Dusit Thani hotels worldwide. Other well-loved signature dishes are the Som Tam and the Red Curry.

ADVERTORIAL

