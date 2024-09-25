Motorcycle rider dies after collision with fuel tanker in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A motorcycle rider died after being involved in an accident along ML Quezon National Highway in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2024, at around 9:15 a.m.

The victim was a 56-year-old man, married, and a resident of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on the investigation by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the victim was traveling in the same direction as a fuel tanker and a public utility jeepney (PUJ).

The fuel tanker and the PUJ came to a stop after a vehicle executed a U-turn in front of them.

As the fuel tanker moved forward, the victim attempted to pass between the fuel tanker and the PUJ.

During this process, the handlebar of the motorcycle accidentally struck the rear wheel of the fuel tanker.

The motorcycle then slammed onto the road pavement, causing the victim to sustain injuries to different parts of his body.

The victim was immediately rushed to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital; however, a few hours later, he was declared dead by the attending physician.

The 39-year-old driver of the fuel tanker, a resident of Gorordo Ave., Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, is currently under the custody of the LCPO for proper disposition and the possible filing of appropriate charges.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP