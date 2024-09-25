Cesafi Season 24: Upcoming sports events schedule announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has officially unveiled the schedules for its remaining events in Season 24.

A total of 13 sports will be featured, with basketball already in full swing since September 21 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Among the highlights is the volleyball tournament for both high school and college, set to commence on September 28 at three venues: the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium, and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gymnasium.

Cesafi officials have yet to announce the matchups for the opening day.

The football tournament will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on October 6, after being held at the USC Talamban Campus last season.

Meanwhile, the athletics and swimming competitions—key medal events—are scheduled for October 19-20 and November 16, respectively, at the CCSC.

Additional competitions include badminton at Metrosports Lahug on November 9-10 and November 16-17, chess at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on October 26-27, and karatedo on November 20-21 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Taekwondo will take place on October 26 at Insular Square in Mandaue City, while table tennis and lawn tennis are set for November 9-10 and November 15-17 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu and Citigreen tennis courts in Mambaling, respectively.

Additionally, the scrabble competition is scheduled for December 7-8, with the final venue to be determined between Citimall and Robinsons Galleria.

Lastly, the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) regular season is slated for January next year, with the exact date to be announced soon.

