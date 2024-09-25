Cebu City: 42 spider fight bettors, nabbed in Lorega, charged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have already filed charges against the 42 individuals who were apprehended for betting on spiders fighting on a stick at a house in Barangay Lorega, Cebu City on Tuesday, September 24.

According to police, charges of illegal gambling or in violation of Presidential Decree 1602 were filed against all of the suspects on Tuesday afternoon.

Under Presidential Decree 1602, any game of chance or skill that consists of a wager is considered illegal gambling and violators must be held liable.

The case was filed hours after the male suspects, with ages ranging from 18 to 46 years old, were arrested by personnel of the Parian Police Station at past midnight on Tuesday.

Police responded to an alarm about a ruckus in the area and spotted the group of men gambling on spiders fighting on a stick. As a result, all of the individuals involved in the games were cuffed and brought to the police station.

Among those arrested were: Maruel Aton, 27; Tirso Ligarte Lambo, 28; Jilldon Capada Emeterio, 25; Philip Anzel Caballero Tradio, 22; Reynaldo Del Castillo Intia Jr., 22; Nestor Mendoza Cabello, 64; Reynaldo Purpos Intia, 44; Jay Cliff Arbol Magdasal, 22; Reynaldo Vergara Diaquino, 34; Jay Booc Borreros, 35; Cayetano Tan III, 22; Robert Tubo Patigayon Jr., 19; Stephen Genson Lamdag, 19; and Jhufil Ramirez Flores Jr., 19.

Police also nabbed Kenneth Velasquez, 21; John Clarenze Paul Gador, 20; Jener Josh Mancao Esperanza, 18; John Albert Gorre Legaspi, 20; Charlie Oblianda, 20; Manuel Pasana Buayaban, 20; Almon Carl Booyaban Monreal, 21; Manly Villaro Booyaban, 27; Joel Abing Laurente, 41; John Carlo Purpos Sanchez, 28; Candelario Abing Bolotaolo, 46; Carlos Miguel Alvarado Delalamon, 22; Mel Clyd Fabroa Nasibug, 32; Jonuel Villamia Cuico, 33; Joey Barrita Angtiampo, 48; Jhunbe Lamosao Abatayo, 28; Jose Wilson Zuñiga Magdasal Jr., 33; Jyxter Padinas Angtiampo, 21; Jey Barrita Angtiampo, 44; and Mario Escuadro Gorne, 59.

In addition to this, they arrested Daryl Pran Labiste, 37; Jupath Almaden Benaro, 46; Ruben Broñola Yurag Jr., 26; Jundel Nudalo Isugan, 27; Raymond Aguanta Loguiver, 29; June Tañajura Pelayo, 21; Kenth Del Rosario Gandionko, 28; and Milbert Patalinghug Alforque, 25.

Seized during the arrest were an improvised spider fighting arena made up of a stick with a wooden stand nailed on each side of the table, four improvised small boxes containing 32 spiders and P2,470 betting money.

As of this writing, the suspects are temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the Parian Police Station.

