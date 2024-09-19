Naga City, Cebu: Motorcycle rider crashes, drops packs of ‘shabu’

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle accident in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning, September 18, led to the arrest of an alleged drug personality.

This was after several packets of suspected illegal shabu were left scattered on the road after the motorcycle driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the road.

Jessie Boy Sabellano, a resident of Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, was reportedly driving his motorcycle heading to the northern direction on Wednesday.

At around 11:44 a.m., his motorcycle ran over a piece of GI pipe lying on the middle of the road along the highway causing him to crash to the ground.

Sabellano sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, chief of Naga City Police Station, police officers immediately went to respond to the reported road accident.

When they arrived there, however, they found several packets of suspected shabu near Sabellano, who was then lying on the road.

Homoc said that the illegal drugs fell out from the driver’s clutch bag.

Due to this, they arrested Sabellano and brought him to the custodial facility of the Naga City Police Station.

Police confiscated from Sabellano two medium size plastic packs believed to contain shabu, and 54 sachets of suspected shabu, some of which were in a clutch bag thrown in the middle of the road while the others were recovered as they were scattered on the road.

According to Homoc, the arrested suspect is considered as a street-level individual (SLI).

He also said that Sabellano’s parents had expressed their desire to want to have their son jailed for his bad habits.

As of this writing, police are conducting an investigation to uncover the extent of Sabellano’s activities as a drug personality.

The results of the examination on the confiscated pieces of drug evidence will serve as basis for the filing of charges against him, said Homoc.

Authorities are now preparing to file charges of possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia against Sabellano.

Naga City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City.

