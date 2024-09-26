OPASCOR Chairman Tomas Riveral denies allegations of 20-year election lapse

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Orient Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), lawyer Tomas Riveral, vehemently denied the allegation that OPASCOR has not been conducting elections for the past 20 years.

This came after Riveral received a complaint signed by more than 40 stakeholders, requesting the corporate officers to hold an election.

He was also informed of another complaint initiated by the OPASCOR Employees Union – Association Labor Union – Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), which was calling for a regular election amidst the filing of a notice of strike by the union.

Riveral denied the allegation, stating that elections are held regularly every year.

“Dili tinuon nga wala election. Adunay election nga “Viva Voce” (voice election),” Riveral said.

Viva Voce

He explained that the practice of voice voting started in 1990 when the late lawyer Democrito Mendoza Sr. was the chairman of OPASCOR.

Mendoza served as OPASCOR chairman from 1990 to 2016. He was succeeded by his son, Dennis Mendoza, who served as chairman of the board from 2016 to 2017.

Riveral has been the OPASCOR chairman from 2017 to the present.

“Tungod kay gitan-aw ni Atty. Mendoza nga kanang secret balloting is divisive kay lahi man gud ang sitwasyon sa among kompaniya. Ang among mga workers kay stockholders sab,” he added.

Secret Balloting

However, Riveral clarified that he is not against conducting elections through secret balloting.

In fact, in 2020, they planned to conduct elections via secret balloting, but it was not pursued due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This October 11, the board has scheduled deliberations on the draft of new election rules for the conduct of secret balloting. An election committee has also been created for this purpose.

“Kung ilang aprubahan ang election rules karong October 11, immediately in that forum, mo-set nata og schedule sa election,” he said.

Relinquishing Position

Riveral also said he has no issue with relinquishing his post.

However, he emphasized that they should follow the proper process.

“Wala’y problema, I have no problem to relinquish my position but proper process ta. Board man ang mo-elect sa aning corporate officers including the chairman,” he explained.

He revealed that out of 11 members of the board, only one signed the complaint—the president of the union.

Meanwhile, out of the 11 officers, only four signed the notice of strike, while seven expressed their support for his administration.

“Sa officers sa supervisory union, sa akong nahibaw-an sa ilang officers out of sab of 10, usa ra po’y ni-support didto,” he added.

Currently, OPASCOR’s assets have reached billions of pesos. OPASCOR has around 400 stakeholders, who are also workers of the corporation.

