Cloned license: TEAM discovers new modus of ‘reckless drivers’?

MANDAUE CITY, Philippine — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has discovered a new modus of drivers using a “cloned” license.

Hyll Retuya, TEAM assistant department head and legal division head, on Thursday, September 26, said that they were investigating a traffic incident case relating to this.

Retuya said that one of their traffic enforcers flagged a driver along A. Soriano Avenue on Wednesday, September 25, for violating multiple traffic rules.

The driver violated a no left turn policy, reckless driving, and speeding away.

When he was flagged down by the traffic enforcer, he escaped leaving his key and his driver’s license.

‘Possible carnapping case’

However, upon investigation, it was found out that the the driver’s license used by the erring motorist, did not belong to him.

Since the name in the license is a resident of Mandaue, they summoned the driver to visit their office on Thursday morning.

When he was called, he said that it was not him, and it was not his motorcycle that was used. This was also confirmed by the traffic enforcer.

The victim also did not know the person, who used the copy of his license paper and how it was copied.

READ MORE: LTO, PNP nab man who manufactures fake driver’s license in Manila

“In conclusion, although dili pa man totally verified, basin carnap to siya kay in the first place nigamit siya og lisensiya nga dili iyaha. Murag nagmisrepresent siya ba, unya bisan og nahabilin ang iya’ng yawe nipadagan gihapon siya,” said Retuya.

(In conclusion, although it is still not verified, perhaps, it was a carnapped vehicle, because in the first place, he used a license that is not his. It is like you are misrepresenting someone, and even if the key to the motorcycle was left behind, he still sped away from the area.)

“Akoang gitapad ang iyaha’ng lisensiya ug kani naa diri nahabilin, mao gyud siya, cloned gyud siya,” Retuya added.’

(I put his license and the one that was left by the motorcycle driver, it really looked the same, it really is a cloned license.)

TEAM has already coordinated with the Land Transportation Office and was able to find out the registered owner of the motocycle, who is a resident in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion. They are now pursuing this lead.

Retuya said that there was a possibility that this was not an isolated case and that some individuals might be using a “cloned” license.

“Dako gyud nga posibilidad nga duna nay ingun ani nga modus. Karun lang permiro nga kita nakasakop ingun ani. Anyway, daghan man gyud kanang makamao gyud mo-circumvent sa law. Usa ni sa mga pamaagi nga dapat sad namo’ng bantayanan as law enforcers,” he said.

(There is a big possibility that there is a modus such as this. This is just the first time that we had apprehended a case such as this. Anyway, there are a lot of people who knows how to circumvent the law. This is one way to do this and rightly so that we law enforcers should really monitor and watch out for.)

