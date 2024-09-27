Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao empowers change for ocean preservation

Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao joined forces with Ocean Conservancy to host this year’s International Coastal Cleanup at Alona Beach in a remarkable display of environmental stewardship and community engagement. An impressive 1,080 participants from various sectors rallied together, uniting under a common cause and demonstrating their unwavering dedication to preserving the oceans. Their collective efforts culminated in the retrieval of 1,301.9 kg (1.3 tons) of waste.

Among the items salvaged included 290.2 kg of glass bottles, 171.5 kg of plastic bottles, 19.3 kg of tin cans, 36.1 kg of paper, 175.6 kg of plastic, 35.6 kg of cloth, 22.4 kg of sacks and rubber.

The International Coastal Cleanup is a global volunteer initiative held every third Saturday of September. Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao has been at the forefront of this effort, benefiting the stretch of Alona Beach, one of the pride and gems of the Province of Bohol. In line with the resort’s tradition, this year’s initiative drew an even larger number of volunteers, further strengthening the impact of the cause. Last year, the official count reached 454 dedicated volunteers from various sectors, including local government units and the private sector. The most frequently collected garbage were plastic water bottles and alcoholic beverage containers. Notably, the heaviest categories of collected waste last year included bottles at 76.7 kg, and assorted garbage at 40.5 kg. and plastic bottles at 25.1 kg.

Commitment to the ocean

In his opening speech, Doer Escoto, the Cluster General Manager of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort in Panglao and the hotel in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, cemented the commitment of the property, saying, “At The Ivywall Resort Panglao, we are committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility, and this clean-up drive is just one of the many ways we aim to give back to our surroundings.”

Best Western Plus’ Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Rochelle San Juan, also highlighted the event’s purpose: “The event promotes awareness to all, educates the whole world, especially the young generation that we need to conserve our environment.” This underscores the initiative’s role in educating youth about environmental conservation, inspiring them to take action in their communities, and fostering a culture of stewardship for the planet.

Alona Divers, in partnership with Best Western Plus, actively supports green initiatives such as the International Coastal Cleanup. For years, they have been dedicated to promoting sustainable practices, sharing their expertise, and inspiring others to protect marine life, ensuring that future generations still have clear waters to enjoy. Bash Sarmiento, one of the group’s Scuba Divers, expressed his dedication, stating “Each year, I deepen my commitment to the coastal cleanup by doing more for the Bohol Sea, hoping our collective efforts improve our waters and see it get better than the first time I dove into it.”.

The power of collaborative effort

One of the Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines – Visayas, Jomar Colao, a representative from the private sector, highlighted the importance of supporting business initiatives that focus on environmental preservation. The success and sustainability of many businesses, particularly in tourism and related industries, are closely tied to the environment’s well-being. He aptly stated, “As part of the chamber, we want to sustain the business, and to sustain the business, we need to protect the environment first.” This underscores the idea that environmental protection is not just beneficial but essential to the survival and growth of businesses.

One of this year’s key contributors to the coastal cleanup was the Tzu Chi Collegiate Youth Association of Bohol, a youth volunteer group. Mark Anthony Boiser, the head of the organization, expressed his gratitude to Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort saying, “We are very thankful to Best Western Plus that they invited us to be that change. To set an action as a youth. Thankful mi sa Best Western kay naa silay initiative nga inani bitaw, dili sila more into sales kay naa silay Corporate Social Responsibility which is environmental protection, and very crucial ni siya sa usa ka hotel kay tourism niya imong palibot kay hugaw.”

Gratitude to Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao

Local government units (LGUs) of Bohol, along with NGOs and the private sector, expressed their appreciation for Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort’s initiative in organizing this year’s International Coastal Cleanup.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital following the cleanup, Provincial Board Member Jamie Villamor expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’d like to thank Best Western for initiating and organizing this International Coastal Cleanup because we know it is mandated by law but then again how Best Western organizes nindot jud kaayo.” She also encouraged other resorts and hotels to follow Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort’s lead, unifying efforts to further strengthen Bohol’s status as the first UNESCO Global Geopark.

In the same interview, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Handel Laguna echoed this sentiment stating, “We encourage other hotels and resorts to also take a similar initiative aron ma cover jud nato tibouk coastlines sa lalawigang Bol-anon niining mga coastal cleanup.”

