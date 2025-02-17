Clean energy powers fun: Fuzion Land and First Gen partner for a greener future at Belmont One and Anjo World

On February 13, 2025, First Gen Corp., a leading provider of clean and renewable energy in the Philippines, and Fuzion Land, a diversified property developer, solidified their commitment to sustainability by signing a direct supply agreement.

This partnership will power Fuzion Land’s Belmont One mixed-use development, including the renowned Anjo World Theme Park, with 750 kilowatts of geothermal energy. This makes Anjo World the first theme park in the Visayas region to be powered entirely by renewable energy, setting a new standard for eco-conscious entertainment.

The signing ceremony, held at the Anjo World Conference Center, underscored both companies’ dedication to a greener future. Belmont One, a sprawling 3.5-hectare commercial complex, is home to Anjo World, the largest integrated family entertainment destination in the Visayas and Mindanao. Beyond the theme park, Belmont One also features a diverse mix of retail outlets, dining establishments, and event spaces, all of which will now benefit from clean, sustainable energy.

Chester Lim, President of Belmont One and Anjo World, emphasized Fuzion Land’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. “Since January 2016, we have been actively pursuing renewable energy initiatives, exploring ways to increase our reliance on stable and sustainable power sources,” Lim stated.

He explained that the decision to transition to renewable energy was driven by a dual focus: optimizing energy costs and minimizing environmental impact. “We believe that sustainability is not just a responsible choice, but also a smart business decision. Together, with First Gen, we are setting new standards for sustainability, transforming the landscape of entertainment, and creating a better future for generations to come.”

Chloe Kayanan, Senior Power Marketing Manager at First Gen Corp., echoed this sentiment, highlighting the shared vision for a decarbonized future. “This partnership signifies a shared commitment to a decarbonized future,” Kayanan said.

“At First Gen, we have always prioritized clean energy as a cornerstone of progress. We are proud to be a leading producer of renewable energy in the Philippines, and we are excited to partner with Fuzion Land to bring clean energy solutions to Belmont One and Anjo World.”

She emphasized First Gen’s dedication to clean energy and nation-building, showcasing their 100% green energy portfolio and advanced remote energy monitoring systems. Kayanan explained that these solutions will not only provide Fuzion Land with cost savings and operational efficiencies but also empower them to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

“Beyond providing renewable energy,” Kayanan continued, “First Gen can help Fuzion Land improve their energy efficiency and explore even more clean energy solutions to achieve their decarbonization goals. As their energy partner, we aim to guide and support them every step of the way.”

First Gen boasts a diverse portfolio of 28 power plants, generating up to 1,651 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy from solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal sources. In addition, they operate four natural gas power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 MW. Natural gas acts as a crucial “bridge fuel,” providing flexible power generation to support the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources and ensuring the country’s energy security. The combined 3,668 MW capacity of First Gen’s power plants plays a vital role in meeting the Philippines’ energy demands.

This partnership represents a significant step forward for Fuzion Land and its properties. Recognizing the substantial energy demands of theme parks and their potential environmental impact, this collaboration with First Gen enables Anjo World to operate more sustainably.

Visitors to Anjo World can now enjoy the thrills and excitement of the park, knowing that their fun is powered by clean, renewable energy, contributing to a healthier planet. This initiative not only benefits the environment but also reinforces the importance of sustainable practices within the entertainment industry, paving the way for a greener future for leisure and recreation.