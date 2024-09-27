Cesafi 24: Magis Eagles begin title defense against USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The defending high school champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, will begin their title retention bid tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, when they face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars at the Cebu Coliseum.

Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM, and it is one of three high school games scheduled for the day.

The Magis Eagles’ chances of retaining their crown have cast doubt following the departure of key players, including standout Jared Bahay, the team captain, ace guard and reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP), who is now suiting up for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

Other key players, such as Nikolas Yu, Josh Go, RJ Dacalos, and Xeemon Cuyos, who were instrumental in last season’s grand slam championship run, have also moved on.

Despite these losses, the Magis Eagles still boast a formidable lineup, with elite big man Jelo Mar Rota and versatile guard Alden Cainglet, both returning from coach Rommel Rasmo’s starting five.

The USJ-R Baby Jaguars, on the other hand, will field a relatively new roster, with most of their veterans from last year gone and the team relying heavily on rookies to step up.

UV vs. USC

In another high school matchup, last year’s runners-up, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, one of the favorites to capture this year’s title, will take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors at 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters will be looking for their second straight win as they square off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens at 2:00 PM.

USJ-R vs. USC (Men’s Division)

In the men’s basketball division, the USJ-R Jaguars will seek to bounce back from their opening-game loss when they face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 5:00 PM.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after USJ-R was outlasted by defending champions UV Green Lancers, while the Warriors narrowly lost to the USPF Panthers in their opening game earlier this week.

