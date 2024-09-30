Daily Gospel, September 30

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 30, 2024, which is Monday of the Twenty-sixth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 29

Daily Gospel, September 28

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9, 46-50.

An argument arose among the disciples about which of them was the greatest.

Jesus realized the intention of their hearts and took a child and placed it by his side and said to them, “Whoever receives this child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me. For the one who is least among all of you is the one who is the greatest.”

Then John said in reply, “Master, we saw someone casting out demons in your name and we tried to prevent him because he does not follow in our company.”

Jesus said to him, “Do not prevent him, for whoever is not against you is for you.”

Source: Dailygospel.org