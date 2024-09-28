Daily Gospel, September 28
This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 28, 2024, which is Saturday of the Twenty-fifth week in Ordinary Time.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9, 43b-45.
While they were all amazed at his every deed, he said to his disciples,
“Pay attention to what I am telling you. The Son of Man is to be handed over to men.”
But they did not understand this saying; its meaning was hidden from them so that they should not understand it, and they were afraid to ask him about this saying.
Source: Dailygospel.org
