Daily Gospel, September 28

September 28, 2024, which is Saturday of the Twenty-fifth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 9, 43b-45.

While they were all amazed at his every deed, he said to his disciples,

“Pay attention to what I am telling you. The Son of Man is to be handed over to men.”

But they did not understand this saying; its meaning was hidden from them so that they should not understand it, and they were afraid to ask him about this saying.

Source: Dailygospel.org

