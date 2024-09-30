MFC Cebu wins Players 6 title, Players 8 semis cast complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu flexed its might in the Players’ 6 division of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup after clinching the title last weekend at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in Cebu City.

MFC Cebu blanked Real Galaxy in their lopsided championship match, 3-0, to win the title in the division.

Seth Gabriel Enopia, Luis John Malinao, and Banksy Maynard Estremos logged the three goals in the 3rd, 17th, and 19th minutes, respectively, to seal their title-clinching victory.

Before beating Real Galaxy, MFC Cebu defeated Cebu United FC in the semifinals,2-0, with Malinao and Enopia scoring the goals in the first and 12th minutes, each.

Despite the defeat, Real Galaxy FC put on a promising campaign, beating the favored Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 4-2, in their semifinals showdown.

SHS-AdC went on to claim the third-place honors by beating Cebu United FC, 4-1.

PLAYERS 8 SEMIS CAST

On the other hand, the final four teams of the Players’ 8 division were completed on the same evening after the quarterfinals matches were played.

Sugbu Calidad FC led the semifinalists in the division after beating Bato Spartans FC, 3-2, while Don Bosco FC-C bested fellow Bosconian squad, Don Bosco FC-B, 2-0.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Real Galaxy FC edged Looc FC, 3-1, and MFC Cebu won over Cebu Football Club (CFC) Academy, 3-1.

Sugbu Calidad FC will face MFC Cebu in the semifinals on October 12, at a new venue, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) football field in Brgy. Punta Princesa, at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Don Bosco FC-C will defend their home turf in the other semifinal duel against Real Galaxy FC.

