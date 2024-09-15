24th Aboitiz Football Cup opens with lopsided wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lopsided wins highlighted the opening day of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup on Saturday, September 14, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

MFC Cebu flexed its might by obliterating Don Bosco FC-A, 12-0, in Group 1. Don Bosco FC-A went on to lose against the Bato Spartans FC, 8-0, while the latter continued its winning streak with a 4-0 win against the City of Naga FC.

Meanwhile, Real Galaxy FC and Don Bosco FC-B each had a 3-0 win against Marco Mateo FC’s teams in Group 2.

READ: 24th Aboitiz Football Cup kicks off September 14

Real Galaxy FC yielded the most dominant win on the first day of the longest-running football tournament in the country after clobbering Corona Del Mar FC, 8-0, putting them instantly on the top spot of Group 2’s team standings.

Meanwhile, Cebu United FC also had a lopsided win, 5-0, against the Don Bosco FC, also in Group 2, while the latter’s other squad earned a 7-2 win against another team from Corona Del Mar FC.

READ: Aboitiz Football Cup returns with eco-friendly 24th season

In Group 1, Makati Football Club (MFC) Cebu routed the Cebu Football Club (CFC). However, CFC’s other Group 1 team managed to snatch a 3-0 win against Giuseppe FC, while the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles beat Giuseppe FC’s other team, 2-0.

The opening ceremony was attended by the top brasses of the Aboitiz Foundation and the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

The Aboitiz Football Cup here in Cebu is the most leg among all three organized by the Aboitiz Foundation and CRFA.

Its league-type format competition will run for several months with age groups six years old to 40-and-above and will be held in various venues in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP